India pushing Kashmiri youth to the wall: Aadil

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum Chairman, Umar Aadil Dar, has condemned the arrest of JKYSF Cheif Coordinator Pulwama Asif Ahmed, Ayash Aziz Dar and Musadiq Ghaffar Lone terming it as a dictatorial and unethical act by Indian forces.

Umar Aadil Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar said the detainees are social activists who always work for the uplift of the society.

He said, Indian forces with their callous approach have created a sense of insecurity among innocent youth in every nook and corner of the Valley. “People are being arrested during nocturnal raids on fabricated charges which is highly condemnable,” he added.

Umar Aadil Dar said New Delhi is pushing Kashmir youth, including those pursuing degrees, to the wall. “India continues to ignore the basic reality and ground situation which can be gauged from the fact that highly educated students are quitting their studies and resorting to resistance against the Indian oppression,” he maintained.—KMS