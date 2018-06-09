India pursuing policy of oppression in IOK: Mirwaiz

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has deplored that India has been pursuing the policy of oppression, use of brute force and targeted killing of innocent people during the past thirty years in general and for the last four years in particular.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressing a gathering at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar said that it was due to the commitment showed by the Kashmiri youth towards the freedom movement that now Indian Army generals were admitting the fact that the Kashmir dispute could not be resolved and Kashmiris could not be defeated through use of military might.

He also urged the world community particularly the Muslim Ummah to fulfill its responsibilities to save the innocent people of Palestine from the cruelties of Israeli forces.—KMS