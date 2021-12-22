India pursuing evil agenda of usurping Kashmiris’ basic rights: APHC

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has strongly condemned the Modi-led fascist Indian government for forcibly implementing secret and nefarious agenda of usurping all fundamental rights of the people of Kashmir including political, economic, social and religious rights.

APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Sri-nagar criticized the India’s imperialistic and fascist approach to suppress every legitimate and genuine demand of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He advised New Delhi to stop testing the patience of the freedom-loving Kashmiri masses.

The APHC spokesman while denouncing the ill-designed proposal of the so-called Delimitation Commission about an increase of 6 seats for Jammu and one for Kashmir valley for the so-called IIOJK Legislative Assembly on the false census reports said that this proposal has further exposed India’s imperialistic designs in the occupied territory.

Referring to the appearance of posters in Srina-gar and other parts of the territory against the Com-mission’s recommendations and India’s traditional mindset of blaming Pakistan for every pro-freedom activity in IIOJK, he said that the Kashmiris’ strug-gle for freedom is indigenous and has no foreign backing. However, he made it clear that being a party to the dispute, Pakistan politically, morally and diplomatically supports the freedom cause.

The spokesman doubted that the regime has in-ducted non-state subjects into the population of Jammu region, with an aim to pave the way for a BJP government, a strict colonial rule in the occu-pied territory.

The spokesman said that the deprivation of the Kashmiri people of their political, social, religious and other fundamental rights particularly after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 has war-ranted the intervention by the United Nations Secre-tary General to check Indian aggression in IIOJK.

Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Wahdat Islami has said that Modi’s fascist government is violating all democratic values, rules and regulations to achieve its nefarious designs in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. In a statement issued in Srinagar, Tehreek-e-Wahdat spokesman termed the so-called recommendations by Delimitation Commission as ridiculous. He said that the recommendation of only one additional seat for Muslim-majority Kashmir Valley and six additional seats for Hindu-majority Jammu was totally against justice and right. The spokesman said that the sole purpose of giving six more seats to Hindu-majority Jammu is to give a majority to the BJP in the assembly to impose a Chief Minister of Hindutva mindset on Kashmiri Muslims.—KMS