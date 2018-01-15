India to purchase 8,000 Israeli Spike missiles

Beirut

According to a report in Israeli newspaper, Arutz Sheva, India is to purchase as many as eight thousand Spike Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) from Israel.

Quoted an Indian report, the Israeli newspaper also said that the purchase will take place through the so-called government to government (G to G) route because the military wants the proven weapon.

The missile purchase deal is worth $500 million was done by highest level just days before Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu visit to India next week for trade talks which will also cover defence sales.

According to Israeli newspaper report Israeli Foreign ministry deputy director general for Asia, Gilad Cohen, declined to answer questions on the Spike missiles in his briefing to journalists in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

Arutz Sheva reported added that Israel is a major weapons supplier to India, selling it an average of $1 billion of military equipment each year.

In April last year, the two countries signed a military deal worth nearly $2 billion which includes the supply over several years of medium-range surface-to-air missiles, launchers and communications technology.

Spike missiles are widely used by the Israeli Defence Forces and are exact guided missiles that can be fired from various land, air, and sea platforms, from up to 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) away from a target.

India and Israel are also working on the long-range surface to air missile (LRSAM) project which is been co-developed for the Indian and the Israeli navies.

Pakistani defence experts are seriously concerned about Indo-Israeli covet collaboration in the region including Jammu and Kashmir and Afghanistan and keeping a close eye on possible designs against Pakistan.—Agencies