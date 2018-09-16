India profiles IOK youth applying for visas

Srinagar

Indian agencies have started profiling the youth who are applying for passports and visas to travel to Pakistan and other countries for education.

The youth, falling between 18 and 25 years of age group, are particular target of tough scrutiny. Apart from the routine screening of educational qualification and residential background, the agencies ascertain their role protests in the Kashmir valley.

“Importantly, the agencies have also started screening social media profiles of these youth to check what they have been posting on their Facebook and Twitter accounts. It is also being scrutinized as what they are sharing on WhatsApp and other similar social media accounts,” an intelligence officer told media in Srinagar. When contacted, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said, “Whenever a discrepancy is pointed out, we investigate it thoroughly.”—KMS

