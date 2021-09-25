India ‘principal perpetrator, sponsor’ of terrorism in region: Pakistan at UNGA

NEW YORK – Pakistan on Saturday hit out at India for grave human rights violations in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and sponsoring terrorism in the region in order to destablise neighbouring countries.

Pakistani delegate Saima Saleem slammed India while exercising the right of reply to baseless Indian claims and allegations.

She said that India itself is the “principal perpetrator, sponsor, financier and abettor of terrorism in the region”.

Today, India is involved in at least 4 different types of terrorism. First, India is resorting to “State terrorism” to suppress the people of Indian Illegally Occupied in Jammu and Kashmir. Since 1989, Indian occupying forces have killed more than 96,000 Kashmiris, widowed around 23,000 women, used rape as weapon of war, and orphaned more than 108,000 children.

Second, it is funding and supporting terrorist organizations like the TTP which are involved in numerous cross-border terrorist attacks against Pakistani military and civilian targets. Over the last decade, thousands of Pakistanis have lost their lives or have been injured as a result of these Indian-sponsored terrorist attacks. Pakistan has shared irrefutable evidence of Indian involvement in supporting and sponsoring terrorism with the international community.

Third, India is financing and organizing mercenary terrorist organizations against Pakistan to impede economic growth and prosperity of the region. India’s National Security Advisor (NSA), Mr. Ajit Doval, has publicly admitted supporting and financing of such mercenaries. The captured Indian spy, Kulbhushan Jadhav, has also confessed to organizing such terrorism in Pakistan.

“Fourth, India is being guided by a supremacist ideology that has mainstreamed Islamophobia and bigotry against minorities particularly Muslims in its political discourse,” she said.

She also rejected Indian claims stating that Jammu and Kashmir neither is a so-called “integral” part of India, nor is it India’s internal matter.

“India remains in occupation of an internationally recognized disputed territory whose final disposition needs to be decided in accordance with the democratic principle of a free and impartial plebiscite under UN auspices, as provided for under numerous resolutions of the Security Council.”

“We call upon the international community to take cognizance of the compelling evidence and hold India accountable for the heinous crimes,” Samina said.

If India has nothing to hide, it must accept a UN Commission of Inquiry and agree to implement the Security Council resolutions stipulating a plebiscite to enable the people of Jammu and Kashmir to exercise their right to self-determination.

