India preparing to invade Maldives

Troops, Navy getting ready for invasion

Observer Report

EXCLUSIVE

Taking undue advantage of internal unrest in Maldives, the Indian Government is preparing to intervene and invade the tiny island country. According to Asian diplomatic sources in Dhaka, the Indian troops, Air Force heavy transport planes and Naval ships are getting ready to occupy the Maldives at the request of pro-Indian politicians there.

Diplomatic sources also disclosed that Indian air forces and naval forces in the region have been asked to head for Maldives. It is not clear if the Western Naval forces in the region have approved an Indian intervention in Maldives but in 1988 when Indian troops had landed in Maldives during their fist intervention the U.S. Pacific Command had given its tacit approval.

Times of Indian on Tuesday night quoted the “government sources” as confirming that “India is expected to follow a standard operating procedure (SOP) that includes keeping the troops in readiness”

According to the newspaper India is “disturbed” over the situation in the archipelago nation, has already issued a travel advisory as part of the SOP but officials would not confirm one of its crucial aspects pertaining to keeping troops on standby.

The Times of Indian also quoted “sources” as saying that troop movement has been seen at a key airbase in southern India.

According to the SOP, the troops are kept ready to meet any eventuality, crisis or requirement for help, sources said, adding there is nothing unusual about such SOPs.

India’s officials news agency PTI claimed that exiled former Maldivian president Mohamed Nasheed sought India’s “diplomatic and military intervention”.

President Abdulla Yameen two days ago declared a nationwide state of emergency for 30 days effective citing threats to national security and public safety.

Attorney General Mohamed Anil said Yameen has issued an executive decree based on advice from the national security council, following the recent discovery of firearms and explosives.

