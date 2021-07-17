India poses great threat to Afghan peace process, says DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI – DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar said on Saturday Pakistan played a positive role in the Afghan peace process while India posed a great threat to it.

In an interview with a private news channel, the military spokesperson said that India’s frustration is quite visible its huge investment in Afghanistan is sinking.

He said that Pakistan is closely monitoring the developing situation in Afghanistan, adding that peace in Pakistan linked to peace in the neighbouring country.

Linking recent wave of incidents of attacks on Pakistani security forces, he said that the developing situation in Afghanistan has raised the concerns of reactivation of anti-Pakistan sleeper cells.

He said that Pakistan had made all efforts to facilitate the peace process but it was not a guarantor of peace in Afghanistan.

The DG ISPR said that measures have been taken to ensure safety of the country in case the situation deteriorates in Afghanistan.

Elaborating the measures, he said that fence work on the western border is in full swing, adding that hundreds of posts have been established along it. Fencing is also underway on Pak-Iran border, he said.