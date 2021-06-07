India plotting to disturb religious harmony in IIOJK to mislead world: Behl

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum (JKSPF) and APHC leader Advocate Devinder Singh Behl has said that India is conspiring to disturb religious harmony to divert the attention of international community from the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

While addressing a public gathering in Kolkata area of Sailsu in Jammu, Devinder Singh Behl said, Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory under UN resolutions and every state subject irrespective of cast, creed, color and sex has equal right to participate in the right to self-determination and it is therefore the duty of every Kashmiri to protect and defend the demographic composition of the disputed territory.

He maintained that the people of the disputed territory are well aware of Indian designs and will maintain brotherhood for the cause of freedom at any cost.

He pointed out that India was relentlessly changing the demographic composition of the territory by settling non Kashmiris there thus frustrating people’s right to self determination which is violation of UN resolutions and International laws.

He asked international community to fulfill its responsibilities and stop India from changing the demography of the disputed territory in the larger interest of peace and security in the region.—KMS