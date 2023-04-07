India playing with lives of Kashmiri political detainees: Masarrat

Illegally detained All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman Masarat Alam Butt has said that the In-dian government is playing with the lives of the Kashmiri political detainees and they are being tor-tured even in the holy month of Ramadan.

Masarat Alam Butt in his message from the in-famous Tihar Jail in New Delhi deplored that India was targeting the citizens and detainees of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in various ways.

He said that a few months ago the Indian gov-ernment had changed the security arrangements of the prisoners in Indian jails due to which the prison-ers are living in an extremely dangerous environ-ment. The situation has become very dangerous even on the occasion of visiting the courts, a pris-oner can be targeted anywhere, he added.

The APHC Chairman said in recent days, the known prisoner of Bandipora, Talib Lali, was dis-tributing sehri when the local miscreants threw hot oil on him, which burned his body and face. There is a possibility of more such attacks, he lamented

Masarat Alam Butt said three of Talib Lali cases are pending in the local court of Bandipora district, but he is not presented there, adding similarly, other prisoners have not been shifted to the jails of Jammu and Kashmir and are not produced in courts.

He said, in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar jail, Kashmiri detainees are kept with criminal prisoners and ordinary Delhi Police take them to court, where they are attacked by evil Hindus.

He appealed to the international human rights organizations to take immediate notice of the plight of the Kashmiri political detainees languishing in different jails of India and the territory.—KMS