India playing spoiler role in Afghanistan: FM Qureshi

Observer Report London

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that India is trying to sabotage the reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

“India is playing a role of a spoiler in Afghanistan,” Shah Mahmood Qureshi said in an interview Al Jazeera Tv.

He hoped that India will stop spoiling the peace attempts in Afghanistan and the way to reconciliation will be cleared in the neighbouring country.

Qureshi hoped that India will end its role as a spoiler in Afghanistan which will pave the way for political reconciliation in the war-torn country.

He said that the humanitarian crisis is emerging in Afghanistan and if it is not addressed immediately, the world will face the influx of refugees and the terrorist elements will get benefits from the situation.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi demanded to unfreeze the assets of Kabul as the reserves can help the country in tackling the financial crisis.

He said the Western world wants to make Pakistan a scapegoat for the current situation in Afghanistan. He said that former Afghan rulers are responsible for the situation in Afghanistan.

Pakistan desires peace in Afghanistan and will not intervene in any internal matter of Kabul, Qureshi said.