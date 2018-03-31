India, Pakistan ties should be built on trade, economy: HC

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria has said that India and Pakistan should have future different from the past and must not carry the burden of history. Mutual relations should be built on the basis of trade and economy and must be away from violence and war. We should not talk about negative and positive lists rather we should work on the windows of opportunities.

He was speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Friday. The LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid, Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rashid, Vice President Zeshan Khalil and executive committee members also spoke on the occasion.

Indian High Commissioner said that there is no better way of improving bilateral relations than mutually beneficial economic ties. He said that both Pakistan and India needed to take more steps to remove Non-Tariff Barriers that were a major impediment to bilateral trade relations. He said that at present over $ 5 billion trade is being done through third country. He said that removal of non-tariff barriers, liberalization of visa and normalization of mutual relation can bring the two-way trade to the height of $ 30 billion. He said that two-third population of India is below the age of 35 and same is in Pakistan as 65% people of Pakistan are under the age of 35. He said that both countries have a lot of potential to cater to each other.

“Chambers of Commerce & Industry of both countries are the most important lobby as not only they can play an instrumental role in strengthening mutual trade and economic ties but they can also influence the policy makers”, Indian High Commissioner concluded.

The LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said that at present, an unfavourable scenario has developed both at political and diplomatic fronts. We have been witnessing these cycles time and again that first there is a trust deficit and some joint efforts are made for trust building then a bad incident happens and we end up yet again at trust deficit. One such incident must not halt the process of relation building. He said that both countries should give the peace another chance to prevail in the region for our youth and coming generations. “In this context, we – the representatives of private sector – think that both Pakistan and India have to show a lot of maturity and act very sensibly. We believe that people to people contacts can play effective role in dispelling the wrong perception about each other”, the LCCI President added.

Malik Tahir Javaid said that there are a number of issues prevailing at both the sides in the way of normalization of trade links between two key members of SAARC region. He said that regional trade is significant which cannot promise any good results until Pakistan and India join hands with futuristic approach. It is high time that greater trade between two countries should be given a fair chance to contribute in the prospects of region for peace and prosperity.

The LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rashid and Vice President Zeshan Khalil also called for joint efforts for trade normalization and for removing of non-trade barriers. They suggested establishment of a common area at border where businessmen of the both countries can meet each other for business deals.