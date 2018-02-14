India to be paid back in its own coin: Dastgir

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Pakistan will pay back India in its own coin in case of any misadventure said Defense Minister Khurram Dastgir while responding to his Indian counterpart’s provocative statement who stated the other day that Pakistan will “pay for this misadventure” following a deadly attack by militants on an Army camp in Indian-administered Kashmir. Following a militant attack over the weekend on an Indian Army camp in Sunjuwan in Jammu — which left 10 people dead, including five Indian soldiers and a civilian — the Indian Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman directly blamed Pakistan for the attack.

Khurram Dastagir, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said: “In stead of the knee-jerk reaction of blaming Pakistan without substantiation, India must answer for state-sponsored espionage against Pakistan.” “Living evidence in person of Kulbushan Jadhav is in the knowledge of the world”, he added.

He said the Pakistan’s Armed Forces are fully prepared to defend country and “any Indian aggression, strategic miscalculation, or misadventure regardless of its scale, mode, or location will not go unpunished and shall be met with an equal and proportionate response.”

“India has failed to deliver justice to 42 Pakistanis who were murdered in the Samjhota Express terrorism 11 years ago,” Khan said that India is destabilising regional and world peace “through irresponsible statements on nuclear deterrence” and escalation of attacks on the Line of Control.

“An aggressive Pakistan-centric doctrine and arrayed forces under a belligerent regime leading to possible strategic miscalculation by India will seriously impact the strategic stability in the South Asia,” he warned.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal on Tuesday said the Indian allegations about the recent attack on military camp in Occupied Kashmir are premature and inopportune, especially as New Delhi itself admitted that the operation still continued and investigations had just started, when these comments were made.

He said the Indian tendency of apportioning blame to Pakistan, without a shred of evidence, is regrettable. We have repeatedly seen India arrogating to itself the role of judge, jury and executioner. The reflex assignment of blames and smear campaigns, based on unfounded allegations, carry no credibility.

The spokesperson said the threatening tone of the Indian comments that achieves nothing, but further vitiates the already tense environment marked by unprecedented ceasefire violations by India on the Line of Control and Working Boundary.

He said Pakistan is fully committed and capable of defending itself against any act of aggression. We expect the international community to take cognizance of the belligerent and repeated Indian statements against Pakistan, which are not only against international law but also threatens regional peace and stability.