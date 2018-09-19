India outclass Pakistan in one-sided Asia Cup affair

Observer Report

Dubai

India easily se-cured an easy win against Pakistan in a Group A match of the Asia Cup 2018 played at the Dubai International Cricket Sta-dium on Wednesday.

The Indian team was off to a steady start in the second inning with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan were slowly ro-tating the strike and keep-ing things moving in the early overs in their effort to chase Pakistan’s mea-gre 163-run target.

The action really started in 8th over when Usman Khan conceded 19 runs, including two sixes and a four. India was at 46 runs at the end of this over.

Share on: WhatsApp