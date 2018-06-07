India-origin Atul Rai set to contest USACA elections

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Christchurch, (New Zealand)

India-origin Dr. BK Atul Rai is all set to contest the USACA elections, it is learnt here.

According to the highly placed sources in USA, Dr. Rai is a Bangalore native and has good Cricket head on his shoulder.

Confirming exclusively to this reporter from USA, “I have been part of Southern California Cricket for more than 25 years. In 1998 I got involved with USA Cricket and eventually became the president in 2001. Within 2 years, I brought in lot of changes that would have made USA a full member of the ICC by 2011”.

“Unfortunately, my successor did not have the same goals as me and after 3 suspensions, ICC finally removed him from office last year”. The new body is going to formed within the next 15 days and the elections are scheduled starting end of this week.

Dr. Rai and another India origin Prosantha Guha (known as PK Guha) 15 years back almost clinched an idea with ICC to host Tri series official ODIs in the USA involving India, Pakistan, Australia, and India, New Zealand and West Indies to raise fund for US Cricket promotion.

The plan almost got off the ground in 2003. But Gladstone Dainty and guy called Masood ruined it by fighting with ICC.

“Cricket has been part of me since my early childhood growing up in India. In the US I have been an active player in Southern California Cricket Association (SCCA) and a successful cricket administrator for mote than two decades”.

“In 1999, I was able to organize an internationally televised cricket series at Woodley Park between India and Australia’s A teams captained by VVS Laxman and Adam Gilchrist”. “With the growing popularity of T-20 cricket around the world and as the new generation of Americans embrace the sport, there is now a huge potential for cricket to be part of main stream America in the not too distant future”, he signed off.