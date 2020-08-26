India orders issuance of IIOJK domicile in 5 days

Srinagar

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Modi-led fascist Indian government has directed the competent authorities to issue domicile certificates to the applicants within five working days.

An amendment to Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate Procedure Rules, 2020 issued on May 18, 2020 has been made, in this regard.

“The Competent Authority shall issue Domicile Certificate … within a period of five working days from the date such application is received by it,” the amended order said.

Earlier, India had fixed 15 days for issuance of the domicile certificates in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.—KMS