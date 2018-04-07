India opposes UN mediation in Kashmir: Guterres

United Nations

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday said that the body was following the Kashmir situation “very closely”.

“Obviously this [Kashmir] is a situation that we continue to follow and follow very closely,” Guterres’ said in a statement released by his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, a few days after at least 17 people were killed by the Indian army in held Kashmir in a fresh wave of violence.

“The secretary-general has expressed and will continue to express his concern at the situation [in Kashmir],” Dujarric said. “I think we spoke about it earlier in the week, reminding all parties of the need to protect civilians.”

Talking to the media during a routine briefing, Dujarric assured that the “good offices of the UN are available” for both countries to reach a peaceful solution to the dispute. He added that while Pakistan has continuously sought UN’s good offices to resolve the decades-old dispute, India has opposed the body’s mediation.

The statement pointed out that concerned parties must be willing to solve the issue in order to avail UN assistance.

Dujarric also clarified that the option was not exclusively for India and Pakistan, but for every nation involved in a dispute.