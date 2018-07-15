India opens world’s largest visa centre in Bangladesh

Dhaka

A new integrated state-of-the-art Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC), the largest ever Indian visa centre in the world, was inaugurated at Jamuna Future Park (JFP) in Dhaka Saturday. Talking to reporters after the inauguration, Shringla said the High Commission in Dhaka issued 14 lakh visas last year.

Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh along with his Bangladesh counterpart Asaduzzaman Khan formally opened the centre by handing over passports with Indian visas to a couple of visa applicants.—Agencies

Share on: WhatsApp