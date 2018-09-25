India on warpath

PAKISTAN has expressed utter dismay over aggressive posture adopted by India despite peace overtures by Prime Minister Imran Khan who declared his intention to engage New Delhi in dialogue for resolution of all problems and disputes. Apart from calling off the proposed meeting between Foreign Ministers of the two countries, Indian Army Chief Gen Rawat threatened Pakistan with ‘painful retaliation’ over its alleged involvement in the killing of a Border Security Force (BSF) soldier in Occupied Kashmir last week, a charge that Pakistan has vehemently denied.

ISPR spokesman Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor did well by prompting falsifying Indian claim and also conveying to New Delhi that Pakistan believes in coexistence and peace, however, any misadventure shall be effectively responded. This is not for the first time that Indian has resorted to jingoistic recourse in response to flexibility demonstrated by Pakistan for the sake of regional peace and security. It is beyond imagination that Pakistan would spoil the atmosphere for a meeting between the Foreign Ministers of the two countries after making an offer for the purpose. Prime Minister Imran Khan had proposed the meeting considering it a serious opportunity to change the dynamics of the bilateral relationship and put the region on path of peace and development. Pakistan has an ambitious developmental agenda and reforms programme that require peace and security not only in the country but also in the region.

However, India has always been avoiding substantial dialogue and scuttled almost every positive move of Pakistan towards that end. Its forces are guilty of grave human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir, prompting even the United Nations to take notice of them. Indian allegation of Pakistan sponsoring terrorism is nothing but an attempt to divert attention of international community from Indian state terrorism in Occupied Kashmir. Incidentally, Prime Minister Modi has adopted harsher stand at a time when there are increasing demands for his resignation over corruption in French jet deal and Pakistan bashing is also motivated by his desire to distract attention of his people from brewing internal political crisis. India must understand that people of Pakistan and their armed forces are fully prepared to respond in kind to any misadventure and, therefore, the only way forward is dialogue and not war.

