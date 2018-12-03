India on Pool-C top after 2-2 draw against Belgium

Hockey World Cup-2018

Bhubaneswar

Riding on a 56th minute goal from Simon Gougnard, Belgium managed a 2-2 draw against India in their second Pool C match of the 2018 Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Harmanpreet Singh and Simranjeet Singh starred for India but the hosts faltered in the final moments as a thrilling encounter ended in a draw. India started off poorly in the first quarter, letting Belgium score in in the 8th minute through a penalty corner. After a goalless second quarter, India started aggressively in the third quarter.

Harmanpreet, finally scored in the 39th minute through a penalty stroke to help India draw level. Simranjeet, then scored a field goal in the 47th minute, helping India to gain the lead. Towards the end but teams tried hard but Indian defence faltered in the end as Belgium drew their second match of the tournament. India will play their next match against Canada on 8th December.

Netherlands thrashed a hapless Malaysia side 7-0 in their Pool D match of the 2018 Hockey World Cup in the Indian city of Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Jeroen Hertzberger was the star performer, scoring a hat-trick in the match. He put his side ahead in the 12th minute. The Dutch side then made it 2-0 thanks to a goal by Mirco Pruyser nine minutes later.

Netherlands extended their lead to 3-0 as Hertzberger netted his second in the 29th minute. The fourth goal was scored by Mink Alphons van der Weerden in the 35th minute. Robbert Kemperman made it 5-0 in the 42 minute before Theirry Brinkman netted the sixth goal in the 57th minute.

Hertzberger then completed his hat trick on the last minute of the game. Germany picked up a 1-0 win over Pakistan in the second game of the day.

Netherlands top Pool D with three points, while Germany are in second place with three points as well. Pakistan are in third place while Malaysia are at the bottom of the group.

In a match between two minnows, Canada drew 1-1 against South Africa in a Pool C contest to keep both the teams’ chances of qualifying for the knockout stages alive for the Hockey World Cup 2018.

While Canada lost 1-2 to Belgium on the opening day of the tournament, South Africa were thrashed by hosts India 0-5.

But Sunday was a different day at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar with South Africa taking the lead via a Nqobile Ntuli 43rd minute field goal. That advantage however was done away with when Canada skipper Scott Tupper (45th) scored from a penalty stroke at the stroke of the third quarter.

The result means both teams earned a point each and are well within a chance to enter the knockouts, albeit the crossovers as a direct qualification for the quarter-finals looks difficult without a win in two games.—Agencies

