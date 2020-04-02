India objects to COVID-19 quarantine campsin AJK

SULTAN M HALI

INDIA, which is itself struck hard by the pandemic COVID-19, instead of attending to addressing the threat facing its own teeming millions, is indulging in petty politics. Itslawmakers are pointing outthat Indiamust castigate Pakistan for establishing Corona Virus quarantine camps inAzad Jammu Kashmir, where non-state residents i.e. from the rest of Pakistan are also being housed. It appearedthatthe extremist Indian PrimeMinister Narendra Modi was acting withmaturity when heinvitedthe SAARC leadership to combat the pandemic jointly. Unfortunately, it turned out to be a vain attempt by a leader riven with the venom of Hindutva to gain cheap popularity. To jettison differences and come together during an unprecedented calamity is appreciable and to share miseries is even better as these acts of human kindness work as a miracle balmthat soothes both physical and emotional pain. On the other hand, nothing can be more repugnant than an actthat showsthe narrow-mindedness of a neighbour which is hell-bent upon heaping miseries on the hapless population of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) as well as the minorities of India, intentionally puts a people at unavoidable risk just for the comfort and safety of another ethnic entity. Indian media is spreading the disinformation that the residents of Azad Jammu Kashmir are incensed that the government of Pakistan has established quarantines for persons testing positive to COVID-19 in cities of Azad Kashmir, which are housing patients from Punjab. Indian propaganda knows no bounds and has mastered the art of spin doctoring. In typical Chanakyan style, providing a twist to the plethora of lies, it claims that initially when reports about this development first appeared in the media, many Indian analysts had thought that this was just ‘fake news’ being peddled by some antiPakistan netizens as part of the ongoing Indo-Pak propaganda war. Then comes the twist in the story with the death knell stating, “After all, who in his (or her) senses would ever believe that in a democracy the government would stoop so low as to play favourites with its own people?” The obvious culprits have been set in motion to spew venom. Notorious self-exiled Kashmiri politicalleaders like United Kashmir People’s National Party (UKPNP) chief Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri and Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza raisedtheir voices againstthe alleged Pakistanimove, but feigning ignorance, no one took notice of the same. Fake videos of locals in Mirpur, protesting against quarantine centres being set-upthere for accommodatingCOVID19 positive patients from other parts of Pakistan allegedly went viral on social media, claiming that “cat’s out of bag.” Negating the development projects in Azad Jammu Kashmir and the huge funds allocated to the uplift of the local residents, it is being propagated that the people of AJK, maliciously referred to as Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) are “an unlucky lot as they have been neglected by successive governments and to add to their woes, the PoK Constitution even denies them their very basic fundamental rightto question or opposetheideology ofthe State’s accessionto Pakistan.”Themalevolent Indianmedia claims that “Taking advantage of this draconian provision, the puppet government in PoK doesn’t even permit peaceful protests by the masses and Islamabad runs this region like a medieval fiefdom as is evident from its decision to turn PoK and GB into a convalescence centre for COVID-19 patients belonging to the other provinces of Pakistan.” Quotingthe UKPNK chief, spiteful Indianmedialabels it a “diabolical move,” accusing Islamabad of “deliberately spreading Corona Virus in PoK to get international aid.” Givingtheproverbialdaggera finaltwist, Indianmediaclaims that the UNPK chief also accused “Pakistani secret agencies” oftryingto quell protests by “approaching and forcing localsto stop opposing and cooperate; otherwise be readyto face the consequences.” Putting words in the mouth of the agent provocateur, DrMirza it is implied,“There is a lack of governance in Pakistan that’s why they have handed over the entire country to the Army,” and insinuating that “The Army is making all arrangements to suit its interests.” He also holds that the responsibility for non-implementation of ‘social distancing’in PoKisthat of Islamabad sinceits decision “is forcing peopleto gather and demonstrate againstthe setting up of quarantine centres.” IndianGoebbels refutetheir own pack oflies,whentheir propaganda masters assert, “Besides its illogical decision to transportCOVID-19 patientsallthewaytoPoK fromPunjab province, Islamabad hasalsocome under fire fromlocalleaders foritsinabilitytoevolveacomprehensive strategyagainst the COVID-19 pandemic. While this would have certainly caused embarrassment to Prime Minister Imran Khan, but theircomparisonofPakistan’sknee-jerk reactionswith India’s relatively more timely and appropriate response has only added to his discomfiture.” It is befitting that the pandemoniuminthe IoKmust be highlighted becauseif Indianmedia stories are to be believed, Indian troops deployed in the IoK have started deserting their posts and are returning home. They have not received salaries for heading fortheir homes. The news of Corona Virus striking their homes has devastatedthe Indiantroops.Theyare now rushing homein droves to provide support for their family members, who cannot venture outto acquire food and otheritems of essential need. There is a developing story of widespread rebellion in Indian Army in India-occupied Kashmir. Whatever the facts, India should concentrate on easing the lives of the residents of IoK, rather than taking pot-shots at Pakistan. —The writer is retired PAF Group Captain and a TV talk show host.