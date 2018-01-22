India not working to isolate Pakistan, claims Modi

NEW DELHI : Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi claims that his country is not working to isolate one nation (Pakistan), underlining he will praise any country that takes action against terrorism.

In an interview with the Times Now, Modi also claimed that it was wrong perception that India’s foreign policy revolved around Pakistan and it would be “grave injustice” to say it.

He instead said India’s foreign policy was “issue-based.”

“India’s foreign policy is based in the context of India. India’s foreign policy is based in the context of its relations with the world. It is issue-based. Our foreign policy is not based around one nation and it shouldn’t be.”

Modi also invited Pakistan to join hands with India to fight poverty and disease. He also had a message for Pakistan and its people: “If we fight together, we will win faster.”

The PM also noted that the world was uniting against terrorism, and likened the fight against terror to a fight to save humanity.

“Humanity is in great danger and to save humanity, it is important for powers that believe in humanitarian values to unite. I believe this fight is about saving humanity and nothing can be a bigger soft power than this. You have to unite those who believe in humanitarian values, only then can you isolate terrorists and defeat terrorism,” he said.

Around a month ago, Modi renewed his outburst against Pakistan claiming that the opposition Congress held a meeting with Pakistani officials to orchestrate Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) defeat in assembly polls in western state of Gujarat.

that a meeting took place recently at Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s house which was attended by Pakistan’s high commissioner, its foreign minister, former PM Manmohan Singh and former Vice President Hamid Ansari.

“You people must have read the newspaper about the incident at Mani Shankar Aiyar’s house. It was an issue of hot debate in newspapers and media yesterday that a meeting between former Pakistan high commissioner, former minister of external affairs of Pakistan, former vice president Hamid Ansari and former PM Manmohan Singh was held at Mani Shankar Aiyar’s house. The meeting had run for three hours and the next day he called me “Neech” (low-born),” Modi was quoted by Indian media as saying.

“This is an issue of serious concern that when Pakistan has become a sensitive issue for the country, then what was the reason to hold a secret meeting with Pakistan when the polls are being held in Gujarat?” he questioned.

Hitting back at his claims, Pakistan said India should stop dragging it into its electoral battles.

The spokesperson for the Foreign Office, Dr Muhammad Faisal, tweeted: “India should stop dragging Pakistan into its electoral debate and win victories on own strength rather than fabricated conspiracies, which are utterly baseless and irresponsible.”

Orignally published by NNI