India to not succeed silencing Kashmiris’ voice through military means: FO

ISLAMABAD : Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal says India will not succeed in silencing Kashmiris’ voice through military means.

He said this during an interview with Radio Pakistan while responding to Indian Army Chief’s threatening statements.

The spokesperson said the only solution to Kashmir issue is to hold an UN-sponsored plebiscite in the occupied territory as promised in the resolutions of the Security Council.

Dr Muhammad Faisal said recent statements emanating from India indicate New Delhi’s frustration as their coercive policies are not working.

