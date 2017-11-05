‘India not sincere in resolving Kashmir dispute’

Jammu

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) has said that the Indian government is not sincere in resolving the Kashmir dispute.

The JKPM Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem, addressing a party meeting in Rajouri said, India has shown utter non-seriousness and casual approach towards the dispute by appointing the former chief of intelligence agency as an interlocutor for holding talks with the stakeholders of Kashmir.

Mir Shahid Saleem said that Kashmir was an internationally recognised dispute and the people of Kashmir had been guaranteed the right to self-determination through several resolutions of the United Nations.

He said that resolution of the Kashmir dispute was possible only through tripartite dialogue involving Pakistan, India and the genuine Kashmiri leadership I line with the relevant UN resolutions.

He urged India to stop dilly-dallying tactics and create conducive atmosphere for peaceful and just resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute. Meanwhile, the Secretary General of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Maulana Abdullah Tari, in a statement issued in Srinagar welcomed the recent statement of the US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson on Kashmir and said that unwillingness of New Delhi was the only impediment in resolution of the dispute.—KMS