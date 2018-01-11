India not sincere to Kashmir settlement: APHC

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that India is not sincere in finding a peaceful and lasting solution to the political dispute over Jammu and Kashmir.

An APHC spokesman while commenting on the assertions made by senior Congress leader and former Indian minister P Chidambaram, in a statement in Srinagar said, “The government of India is yet to accept that Kashmir is a disputed territory and not a law and order problem.” Chidambaram, while slamming India’s Kashmir policy, had said wisdom lies in actively working towards a political solution to the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

The APHC spokesman said that it was Congress, which delayed the resolution of the Kashmir issue. “Congress leaders had pledged at national and international levels to resolve the issue by providing an opportunity to the Kashmiri people to decide their political destiny through plebiscite but they failed to keep their promise,” he added.

“People offered unparalleled sacrifices for the resolution of Kashmir issue and the congress during its 60 years of rule resorted to every brute and ruthless force to curb and suppress voices in Kashmir. Now, when out of power, they recommend that power and oppression will not solve the issue of Kashmir,” the statement said. “It is our stand that Kashmir is a political problem and only political measures can resolve this long pending issue,” it said. Commenting on the BJP’s iron-fist policy in Kashmir, the spokesman said, “There is no form of atrocities and cruelty, which India did not try on the people of Jammu and Kashmir, but India failed to change the status of the Kashmir dispute.”

“There is nothing new in the thinking process and pattern of the RSS and BJP. India used its entire military power in Kashmir and sometimes tried to buy the Kashmiris with different benefits and perks but the result is a big zero and after about seven decades now only few people like Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah sold themselves against these salaries and perks and there are no takers of India in Kashmir except these few people,” the APHC said.

The spokesman said, the freedom sentiment in Kashmir is stronger and firmer and Kashmiris would not compromise on their right to self-determination. “If RSS and other parties continue to pursue their rigid policies, they will get nothing,” he added. The APHC advised the policy makers in New Delhi that they should open their eyes and accept the reality and should not insist on failed policies on Kashmir. “It is also better for RSS and BJP that they should think with cool mind over it and respect the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and give them a chance to decide their future,” it added.—KMS