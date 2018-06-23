India not serious in peaceful Kashmir resolution: Javaid Mir

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmad Mir has said that India is not serious in peaceful resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute and has given its troops a free hand to kill innocent Kashmiris especially youth.

Javaid Ahmad Mir addressing a public gathering at Mazar-e-Shuhada Eidgah in Srinagar, today, paid tributes to martyrs of South Kashmir and Ejaz Ahmad Bazaz on his martyrdom anniversary. He said that no pro-India political party was interested in political and democratic settlement of the dispute but only wanted to kill the time. He said history stands testimony to the fact that pro-India parties have always created hurdles in the dialogue process between Delhi and Islamabad. He said that these parties could go to any extent for securing their interest.—KMS