India not serious in peaceful Kashmir resolution: Javaid Mir

By News Desk -
1

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmad Mir has said that India is not serious in peaceful resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute and has given its troops a free hand to kill innocent Kashmiris especially youth.
Javaid Ahmad Mir addressing a public gathering at Mazar-e-Shuhada Eidgah in Srinagar, today, paid tributes to martyrs of South Kashmir and Ejaz Ahmad Bazaz on his martyrdom anniversary. He said that no pro-India political party was interested in political and democratic settlement of the dispute but only wanted to kill the time. He said history stands testimony to the fact that pro-India parties have always created hurdles in the dialogue process between Delhi and Islamabad. He said that these parties could go to any extent for securing their interest.—KMS

