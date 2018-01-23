‘India has no right to celebrate its Republic Day’

Srinagar

The Hurriyat forum and the Jammu and Kashmir Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen have said that India has been subjecting the people of Kashmir to the worst kind of oppression for the past several decades and New Delhi has no right to celebrate its Republic Day in the territory.

The forum spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said India celebrates its Republic Day on January 26 every year and calls itself the champions of democracy but has snatched the democratic right of Kashmiris and has been continuously denying them their birthright to self-determination.

He also condemned the ransacking of about 40 residential houses and damaging of vehicles by the authorities in several localities of the territory and described it as the worst kind of state terrorism.

Senior Hurriyat leader and the chief patron of Jammu and Kashmir Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen, Maulna Abbas Ansari in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India had no constitutional right to its celebrate Republic Day in Kashmir as it had occupied the territory with their military might.

He also urged people to completely boycott the Republic Day functions in the territory so that a loud and clear message could be sent to the world and India that the Kashmiris rejected Indian illegal occupation and were struggling to secure their right to self-determination.—KMS