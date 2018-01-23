India never serious about addressing Kashmir dispute: Aasiya

Srinagar

The Chairperson of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Aasiya Andrabi has said that Indian rulers have never been serious about addressing the lingering Kashmir dispute. Aasiya Andrabi in a media interview in Srinagar said that the people of Kashmir had given unprecedented sacrifices for the Kashmir cause, and these sacrifices would not be allowed go waste.

To a question she said India is responsible for prevailing economic condition of the territory. “The Indian rulers want to destroy our economy. India is looting all our resources. Tax regimes like the Goods and Services Tax have badly affected our businesses. I don’t think shutdown calls affect our businesses, it’s the restrictions and curfews imposed by the puppet authorities,” she added.

Aasiya Andrabi said, “If we want to achieve anything, we have to give sacrifices. And our armed struggle should be strong so that it destroys India’s political writ in occupied Kashmir.” To another question the DeM Chairperson said the raids by the Indian investigation agency on the resistance leadership and propaganda by the Indian media has had some effects on people. India is not their well-wisher, she said.

She said people of Kashmir have largely boycotted sham elections and even those who have participated in them do not accept India as their country. “They participate to address local issues but unfortunately India presents their participation as a referendum on the Kashmir dispute. Even at the time of voting, you can people clearly saying that they are voting for bijli, sadak, pani etc.

To yet another query, Aasiya Andrabi said his husband, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo has been in prison for the last 25 years. “I have been married for 27 years and I spent just two years with my husband. It is tough living without your husband. It would be for any woman.—KMS