India names Kashmir interlocutor for talks

Srinagar

The government of India (GoI) has disclosed that Dineshwar Sharma was appointed as interlocutor on Kashmir to hold talks with elected representatives and individuals and asserted that New Delhi ready to hold talks ‘within Indian constitution’ with those who shun path of violence.

“The GoI has appointed Dineshwar Sharma, former Director of Intelligence Bureau, as its Representative to initiate and carry forward a dialogue with the elected representatives, various organizations and concerned individual in the State of Jammu and Kashmir,” MoS Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir told Lok Sabha in response to a question.

He said the response from people of J&K to interlocution has been very positive. “A large number of delegations and individuals representing various sections of society and particularly youth have already interacted with the GoI representative.”

In response to a question whether the government has formulated any framework for talks, Ahir said, “GoI is committed to bring peace in J&K and ready to hold dialogue with all the sections of society who shun the path of violence within the framework of Constitution of India.” He said the government regularly reviews the security situation in the J&K and necessary directions are given from time to time.—RK