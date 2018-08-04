India must stop unprovoked fire across LoC: Masood

Islamabad

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, said that the unprovoked fire across the Line of Control by Indian forces will never succeed in intimidating our citizens. India is using these tactics to divert the world’s attention from the gross human rights violations being committed in Indian Occupied Kashmir, he said.

The President made these remarks during a meeting with Member AJK Legislative Assembly Ali Shan Soni who called on the President here at Jammu and Kashmir House.

Ali Shan Soni during the meeting apprised the President of various development projects initiated in Tehsil Samahni, like improving health facilities, broadening the road network, access to educational facilities and clean water.

MLA Ali Shan Soni informed the President of the up-gradation of 42 educational institutions in Samahni. He also briefed the President about various issues faced by the people of Samahni, especially the population living adjacent to the LoC. He said the people here are directly exposed to Indian fire and remain in constant threat of landmines which have been laid down by Indian forces in areas adjacent to the LoC.

President Masood Khan that unprovoked Indian fire has resulted in hundreds of casualties over the last two years alone. He said that Indian forces not only target the innocent civilians but also target their properties, livestock and even schools. He strongly condemned the recent killing of a female civilian in Leepa Sector due to unprovoked fire.

President AJK said that the affectees living near the LoC will be appropriately accommodated by providing them basic health and educational facilities. He said that special ambulance service will be provided to them and necessary road infrastructure will be upgraded. He added that special compensation packages will also be provided and bunkers will be built for the residents. He said the AJK Government is also exploring the possibility of relocating the residents living in high threat areas to safer locations.

President Masood Khan stressed upon India to immediately stop human rights abuses in IOK and condemned the recent killing of innocent protestors. “India must stop these vicious acts of terror and call back their forces from the occupied territory. India must come forward and cooperate with Pakistan, Kashmir and the international community for a peaceful and durable solution to this long-standing issue”, he said.

The President assured that the AJK Government is focusing on development projects all over Azad Kashmir by prioritising, construction of roads, providing universal access to health, clean water and education.—PR

