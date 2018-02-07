India must stop intervening in Malé: Global Times

BEIJING :The political struggles in Maldives are supposed to be internal affairs, and New Delhi has no justification to intervene in Malé’s affairs.The Maldives must be under huge pressure from India and its sovereignty should be respected and the political unrest should be left to the Maldivian people to address, according to an editorial of Global Times, China’s one prestigious newspapers on Wednesday. “We urge all sides in the country to exercise restraint and end the crisis at the minimum cost, striking the correct balance between legal and governmental authority,” it added.Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen declared a 15-day state of emergency on Monday. Last week, the country’s Supreme Court ordered the release of nine opposition leaders including former president Mohammed Nashed.India reacted strongly to the unrest. “It is imperative for all organs of the government of Maldives to respect and abide by the order of the apex court,” the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said. The US and the UN also urged Malé to respect laws and democratic institutions, but using milder rhetoric.Tensions simmer on the archipelago. Former president and opposition leader Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, Yameen’s half-brother, was arrested on Tuesday.With a population of 400,000, the Maldives is best known as an island paradise. It shared the same history with India as being a British colony. With the legal systems and the system of civil servants, as well as the tourism and fishery as its pillar industries, the Indian Ocean nation shouldn’t be so hard to govern.But for a long time, the Maldives has had to choose between being manipulated by India or its independence as a sovereign state.

Orignally published by APP