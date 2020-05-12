India must restore internet access to Kashmir to fight coronavirus

Srinagar

In these extraordinary and challenging times, when access to information is vital for understanding and combating coronavirus, the government of India has yet again blocked internet services on mobile networks in Indian occupied Kashmir, which has been under communications restrictions since August last year.

In its latest directive, the government has cut internet and cellular services throughout the Kashmir valley. The communications gag started on May 6 after the commander of Hizbul Mujahideen was killed by the Indian Army.

With their restricted internet services, people under lockdown in Kashmir cannot access the World Health Organization’s video clips raising awareness about coronavirus. For doctors in local hospitals, it takes approximately an hour to download intensive care unit guidelines. People who could otherwise work from home are forced to go to their offices.

The government of India must decide now if it wants to relent and restore communications on all platforms without any restrictions, or risk people’s lives and aggravate this crisis.

The problem dates back to August 5 2019, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi put Jammu and Kashmir into a communications blackout as he downgraded the region’s status, sent in soldiers and took more control for New Delhi. Eight million residents lost the ability to contact the outside world until late December, and even then many restrictions remained.

Eight months later, Jammu and Kashmir has recorded nine deaths from coronavirus with 449 active confirmed cases, including two siblings, a seven-year old and an eight-month-old baby.—KMS