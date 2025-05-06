India must decide whether it wants destruction or dialogue: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that India must decide that whether it wanted destruction or dialogue.

“Pakistan Army is ready to give befitting response to any aggression,” said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while speaking on the floor of the National Assembly in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The remarks came after India’s irresponsible and aggressive actions as well as baseless allegations against Pakistan following Pahalgam incident.

The PPP chairman said that Pakistan is not involved in any incident of terrorism. He said that India is involved in terrorism and is killing innocent Kashmiries in Occupied Kashmir.

“India has provided evidence of its involvement in terrorism from its own soil,” said Bilawal. He said that India must stop terror activities. He stated that Pakistan Army and public both are ready to response to Indian aggression.

“Pakistanis live with respect and dignity and do not bow before anyone,”.

Amir Maqam and other parliamentarians also shared their views on the floor of the house and lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Army.