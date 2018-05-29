India must accept Kashmir as dispute: Gilani

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has asked India to first accept Kashmir as a dispute and make resistance leadership’s 2010 five-point proposal basis for talks if New Delhi is serious in settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

Syed Ali Gilani in addressing a religious function at his Hyderpora residence in Srinagar, said entering into a dialogue without New Delhi accepting the basic reality would prove futile like numerous times in the past. The statement comes a day after Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh said India was ready to hold talks with Hurriyat and Pakistan “if they wanted a dialogue.”

The ailing leader said, “If New Delhi really means business, it must accept Kashmir as a dispute. Unless there is some seriousness in talks there is no fun.”

He said resistance camp’s five-point proposal framed after 2010 summer agitation can become a basis for a meaningful dialogue. The five points demand of India to accept Kashmir as a dispute, withdraw its forces from populated areas, release all political prisoners and revoke black laws including AFSPA and PSA. The octogenarian leader said at least 150 rounds of talks have been held in the past, but all proved futile for India failing to accept the basic reality of the Kashmir dispute.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Mohammad Yasin Malik said New Delhi is resorting to extreme repression to force resistance leadership and the people of Kashmir into a submission. “The situation turned ugly when Burhan Wani was killed in July 2016. All resistance leaders were kidnapped and lodged in solitary confinement,” Malik said. He said today the situation has turned uglier as even offering condolences and participating in the funerals invited government’s wrath.

“Today, we see many people who have even completed 25 years, 20 years and 19 years in prison, continue to languish in various jails. People like Muhammad Qasim Fakthoo, Tariq Dar, Feroz Ahmed, Ayoub Dar, Showkat Ahmed and many others, were shifted outside Kashmir against the apex court directions,” he added.—KMS