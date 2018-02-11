India moves anti-tank missiles to LoC

Observer Report

Islamabad

Indian government moved anti-tank missiles to the front trenches along the Line of Control on Saturday despite claims of favouring regional peace and table talks with Pakistan over outstanding issues.

Reportedly, Indian forces have taken hold of anti-tank missiles at the front trenches after artillery was moved forward by Narendra Modi-led government.

India has been resorting to violation of ceasefire treaty signed with Pakistan in 2003 ever since the pact. In 2013-14, Indian forces opened unprovoked fire 536 times at the LoC, 382 times in 2016 and as many as 1881 times in 2017.