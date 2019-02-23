India moves 100 paramilitary companies to IOK

Yasin Malik, over 100 others detained

India airlifted an additional hundred companies of paramilitary forces to Srinagar to boost security build up even as police detained JKLF chief Yasin Malik Friday night and arrested dozens of Jamaat-e-Islami workers in the Valley.

The fresh deployment includes 45 companies of the CRPF, 35 of the BSF and ten each of the 10 SSB, and the ITBP

There has been a considerable build-up of security forces across Jammu and Kashmir after the February 14 terror attack in Pulwama which killed 40 CRPF troopers.

India has launched a major crackdown across the restive Kashmir valley 10 days after the Pulwama bombing that left 49 Central Reserve Police Force personnel dead.

In overnight raids carried out throughout the state, dozens of top separatist leaders including Yasin Malik and Abdul Hamid Fayaz have been arrested. Yasin Malik, Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front, was arrested from his Maisuma residence in Srinagar.

In what looked like a simultaneous operation, scores of members from the Jamaat-e-Islami including its chief Dr Abdul Hamid Fayaz were also arrested.

Since the arrests come just days ahead of a crucial hearing on the contentious Article 35-A in the Supreme Court of India, many expressed apprehension that the arrests might be a precautionary step as the government fears widespread political trouble in the valley.Article 35-A grants special rights and privileges to the residents of Jammu and Kashmir and is opposed by rightwing Hindu groups in India.

A Home Ministry letter on Friday asked the Inspector General (Operations) of the Central Reserve Police Force to ensure immediate movement of the forces in coordination with all other forces. According to the Hindustan Times, a considerable build-up of security forces was being witnessed across Kashmir after the Pulwama incident.

The overnight arrests included those of many senior members of Jamaat-e-Islami.

Those arrested include JI Ameer, Dr Abdul Hamid Fayaz, Advocate Zahid Ali, Ghulam Qadir Lone, Abdur Rauf, Mudassir Ahmed, Abdul Salam, Bakhtawar Ahmed, Muhammad Hayat, Bilal Ahmed and Ghulam Muhammad Dar.—Agencies

