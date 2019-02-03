India monitoring detention of students in US university case

New Delhi

India said it is closely monitoring the detention of several Indian students in the United States and has urged authorities there to not deport them against their will.

Indian news reports say as many as 129 Indians were among those detained on January 30 by US immigration authorities in connection with enrollment at a fake university.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said that the university was set up by authorities as part of a sting operation to catch people violating the terms of their visas.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Saturday that it has been in contact with US officials and has expressed concern for the detained students.

The ministry said it urged the US to release them “at the earliest” and cautioned that some “may have been duped”.

“Our concern over the dignity and well-being of the detained students and the need for immediate consular access for Indian officials to the detainees was reiterated,” the statement said.

It also said the students “should be treated differently from those recruiters who have duped them.” —INP

Share on: WhatsApp