India may hold fake operation to divert attention from CAA

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that India may carry out fake operation to divert the world’s attention from ongoing protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). In a statement, the minister told United Nations Security Council has been informed about reservations on Indian moves and clarified that any aggression from arch rival will be responded befittingly.

FM Qureshi further urged international community to take action against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s nefarious plans. The reaction came after Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said Indian posts have been damaged and heavy casualties are reported to Indian soldiers in response to CFV in Dewa sector.

The DG ISPR took to Twitter and stated, ‘Intermittent CFVs by Indian Army continue along LOC, being befittingly responded. In response to CFV in Dewa Sector reports of damage to Indian posts and heavy casualties to Indian soldiers.

No major exchange of fire in Kiran or Neelum valley as being propagated by Indian Media.’ On Thursday, Qureshi had consistently updated UN Secretary General and President of General Assembly on the grave situation in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

‘Wrongful projection of the occupied territory of Jammu & Kashmir in the so-called ‘political maps’ issued by the Indian Home Ministry recently is a continuation of the series of India’s illegal actions. As the Government of Pakistan has stated, these maps have no validity and are null and void, as they are in violation of the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions,’ he added.

FM Qureshi further said, ‘to report on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and prevent possible escalation, Pakistan has proposed strengthening of UNMOGIP’s presence in the region.