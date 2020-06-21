India may carry misadventure to divert Ladakh fiasco attention

Our Correspondent

Muzaffarabad

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan said India had capitulated to China in Ladakh but the evil minded Indian rulers might carry out any misadventure against Pakistan and Azad Kashmir in order to divert attention from Ladakh fiasco. In an interview to Canada-based Omni TV through video link from the state’s metropolis on Saturday, the AJK president said the United States which was engaged in its domestic issues, had not come up with clear support to India on Ladakh issue, the Presidential office told media Saturday evening.

He said tension certainly prevailed between China and the United States, but the two countries were big trade partners as well. Therefore, the United States would never sacrifice its economic interests just to appease India. Sardar Masood Khan said India which had arrogantly moved into Ladakh, after facing humiliating defeat and losing vast area, was now shamelessly claiming that the Chinese Army had not entered in any area under its occupation though the Indian media and some Modi government officials had been crying a few days back that the Chinese Army had captured 60 square kilometres area in Galwan valley.

After facing defeat on the military front, India on one hand was talking about slashing its trade volume with China, while on the other, it had intensified brutalities against the defenseless people in occupied Kashmir in order to divert attention, he added. He warned that reduction in trade with China would be suicidal for India because in case of tension China may shift its 2.5 billion dollars’ investment from India to some other country.