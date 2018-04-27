India massacred 6 lakh Kashmiris

Troops target journalists with Delhi’s consent: Gilani

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has said that India has massacred six hundred thousand Kashmiris during the past seven decades.

Syed Ali Gilani said this while addressing the mourners in Tral area of Pulwama from his residence in Srinagar where he is under house arrest. He pointed out that New Delhi was using its military might to crush the basic rights of the Kashmiri people. Syed Ali Gilani emphasized that India suffered from arrogance of power. On one hand, he added, India is parroting for fight against global terrorism, and, on the other, it has unleashed a reign of terror in the occupied territory.

Senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference and Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the stubbornness of India was the main hurdle in peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute, which was pending with the United Nations for the past seven decades. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in his statement said that Indian atrocities were forcing the youth to take the armed struggle.

Meanwhile, Indian troops martyred a civilian identified as Shafeeq Shabbir Shah in Laizbal area of Islamabad district, today. Shafeeq Shah who was a resident of Shopian was injured in the firing by the personnel of Central Reserve Police. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Scores of students were injured when the Indian troops barged into the Islamic University of Science and Technology at Awantipora in Islamabad and fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells inside the campus. The troops’ action triggered anti-India protests in the campus. Students raised “We want freedom”, Jeewe Jeewe Pakistan,” and “Ham Pakistani hain, Pakistan Hamara hai” slogans. The students of Government Higher Secondary School, Kangan, held a peaceful protest demonstration at Srinagar-Leh highway in Gandarbal against the rape and murder of Kathua minor girl.

Unknown attackers decamped with four service rifles of policemen after an attack on a police post in the outskirts of Srinagar.

On the other hand, Reporters Without Borders, an international organization that defends freedom of the press across the globe in its annual report said the media coverage in Indian occupied Kashmir continues to be very difficult job because Kashmiri journalists are targeted by soldiers with the tacit consent of the Indian government. The report pointed out that foreign reporters are barred from the region and the Internet is often disconnected in the territory. The report that captioned “Deadly threat from Modi’s nationalism” warned that ever since Narendra Modi had become Prime Minister of India in 2014, Hindu fundamentalists had been referring to journalists in extremely violent terms. The report mentioned that India’s ranking in the Press Freedom Index had further plunged to 138 in a ranking of 180 countries. It cited physical violence against journalists as the reason behind the country’s low ranking.—KMS