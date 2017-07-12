India manages massacre: Six Yatris killed to defame movement

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, at least six Amarnath pilgrims were killed and 12 others injured in mysterious circumstances in Khanabal area of Islamabad district on Monday evening. A police official told mediamen in Srinagar that the bus bearing registration number GJ09Z 9976 was on its way to Jammu from Baltal. He said that the passengers were not registered as yatris with Amarnath Shrine Board and had visited cave on their own. He said that since they were not registered yatris, they were not escorted by Indian forces. The official said that the bus driver had violated rules saying no yatra vehicle should be on the Srinagar-Jammu highway after 7 pm as the security cover is withdrawn after that.

Although, Inspector General of Police, Muneer Khan, tried to bail out Indian troops by saying that the attack was not aimed at yatris, but some sources, who are aware of the shrewd tactics of Indian policymakers are of the view that the attack was orchestrated by Indian forces to malign the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle. However, quick condemnation of the attack by the joint resistance leadership, Jamaat-e-Islami of occupied Kashmir and other organizations and a fair demand of investigation into the incident has frustrated the Indian plan.

Confusion still exists whether the slain were tourists or yatris. A police official has already been quoted as having said that since they were not registered yatris, they were not escorted by Indian forces.

Now Indian government is portraying the deceased as yatris. Viewing the past record of the involvement of Indian secret agencies and army personnel it cannot be ruled out that the bus tragedy is also a handiwork of the Indian government. The Chhatisingpora massacre of Sikhs, Wanthama and Nadimarg killings of Hindu Pandits are the glaring examples of the fact that such incidents are orchestrated by Indian agencies for two objectives. One, to create communal tension in the territory and; two, to defame the Kashmir freedom movement.—KMS