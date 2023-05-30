India: Man dies after ‘killer’ elephant Arikomban goes on rampage

According to local sources, a wild elephant that has terrorized towns in India in recent months and destroyed dozens of homes, shops, and cars reportedly murdered an additional individual over the weekend.

The Arikomban elephant had recently caused destruction in the Tamil Nadu state town of Cumbum.

As they tried to sedate and move the elephant over the weekend, local authorities had advised locals to stay inside.

During the elephant’s passage through the town, officials also turned off the lights and the public transportation.

The man killed was an autorickshaw driver who was inside of his vehicle when it was wrecked by an elephant.

He managed to get away, but not before falling while attempting to flee from the elephant, sustaining a major head injury and internal hemorrhage.

At least three additional persons were also hurt by the animal.

Since then, it has withdrawn into the nearby woodlands.

Arikomban is thought to have killed 11 people in total and destroyed 300 homes and businesses in the southern Indian states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala recently.

The Malayalam language, which is used in Kerala, can be used to interpret the elephant’s name as “rice tusker”.

He made a name for himself by frequently robbing kitchens and shops for rice.

Additionally, Arikomban was the focus of a case brought before the Kerala High Court by incensed locals demanding that the local authorities address the ongoing elephant attacks.

There is also a planned feature film about the life of an elephant.