India lost a leader

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was one of the most respected politicians in India by virtue of excellent knowledge of literature and culture. In the passing away of India’s former prime minister, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, India has lost a true parliamentarian and a statesman.

Atalji was undisputedly one of the best prime ministers this country had in last so many decades. He was an accomplished leader and orator dedicated to mankind. If he were our Prime Minister today, our country’s growth would have been tremendous and Indians not suffering as they are today in Modiji’s rule.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

