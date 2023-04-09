India logs 6,155 fresh Covid cases, 11 deaths; active tally jumps to 31,194

India records 6,155 new cases in 24 hours; Active case tally stands at 31,194, as reported by the news agency ANI. Daily positivity rate is 5.63%.

India on Friday recorded 6,050 new Covid-19 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The tally of infection saw 13 percent increase than Thursday. On Thursday India reported 5,300 cases. With a positivity rate of 19.93 per cent, Delhi re-ported 733 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday.

The government health bulletin stated that two deaths where Covid was discovered to be incidental had been reported. At this time, there are 2,331 active cases in the city. While 91 Covid patients are currently being admitted to hospitals, 1,491 patients are currently being treated at home.

The national capital recorded 606 new Covid cases on Thursday, the most since last August, with a positivity rate of 16.98 per cent. According to the health bulletin, one more Covid-positive person died in the city. “Covid discovery was incidental,” it added.

Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of State (MoS) Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar took part in a ‘Walkathon’ on Friday starting from Vijay Chowk to Nirman Bhawan in Delhi on the occasion of World Health Day. Hun-dreds of people participated in the walkathon while carrying the national flag and posters with slogans written on them.

The Union Health Minister while talking to re-porters said, “On the occasion of World Health Day, I extend my wishes to all the people. The health sec-tor is changing and India is playing its role under the PM’s guidance.—Agencies