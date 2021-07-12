India: Lightning strike kills at least 38 people in 24 hours

India: Officials reported on Monday that a lightning strike has killed at least 38 people in two Indian states in the last 24 hours.

According to authorities, the majority of the fatalities happened in Rajasthan’s western state, where 11 individuals died after being hit by lightning near a watchtower at the 12th century Amber Fort.

When lightning hit late Sunday, several of the victims were taking selfies near the watchtower, according to senior police officer Anand Srivastava.

At least nine additional individuals were killed and almost 20 others were wounded in separate lightning strikes during the state’s monsoon rains, according to Srivastava.

According to Manoj Dixit, a government official in Uttar Pradesh, 18 persons were killed by lightning on Sunday. The majority of those murdered were agricultural workers in the fields.

Both state governments announced financial compensation for the families of the victims and those who were injured.

More lightning is expected in the following two days, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

During India’s monsoon season, which spans from June to September, lightning strikes are frequent.

According to the most current official statistics available, more than 2,900 persons were killed by lightning in India in 2019.

