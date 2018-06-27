India lightens noose around Hurriyat leaders

New Delhi

With the imposition of Governor’s Rule in occupied Kashmir, India is conspiring to further tighten the noose around Hurriyat leaders by framing different cases against them, said a media report quoting Indian officials.

The officials said that it would be done through coordinated action by the Delhi-based National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The issue was discussed threadbare at a high-level meeting chaired by Indian Home Secretary, Rajiv Gauba, and attended by Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Yogesh Chander Modi and Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Karnal Singh besides others in New Delhi.

The report quoting an official privy to the meeting said, a coordinated action is likely to be taken against the Hurriyat leaders in the name of funding militant activities and money laundering.

The meeting bears significance as it was held days after the Indian government imposed Governor’s Rule in occupied Kashmir and has started crackdowns against the Kashmiri people.—INP