India should learn from Pakistan: DFP

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, terming the meeting of Kulbushan Jadhav with his family as an act of human values, Democratic Freedom Party has asked India to learn from Pakistan how it treats even an enemy spy.

The DFP Secretary General, Mohammad Abdullah Tari in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said Jadhav has been convicted on the charges of spying but still his family was allowed to meet him in such a dignified way. “What about Shabbir Ahmad Shah? Where and how he has been incarcerated? How much harassment we the family members have to face every time we go to meet him? New Delhi should ponder over these questions,” he added.

“Jadhav’s family was allowed to sit and talk for 45 minutes with him. The family of Shah Sahib is not allowed to meet him for more than ten minutes and that too standing under most unhygienic conditions,” Tari said referring to the better half of Shabir Shah.

Not only a partition, but a window with grills and dirty glass, across which you can’t even see properly, stands in between them and Shah Sahib whenever they get a chance to meet him.

To meet Shah Sahib, his family has to cross so many hurdles. It takes them around 4 to 5 hours to reach to that place and then meet him just for 5 to 10 minutes, he added.—KMS