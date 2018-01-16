India should learn from history: China

Our Correspondent

Beijing

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said on Monday, the Indian military conscientiously learn the lesson from history, abide by historical boundaries, effectively maintain peace and stability in the border areas.

During regular press conference Lu Kang said, high-ranking Indian military official (the Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat) pointed on the military shift of emphasis to the northern border not only contradicted the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries during BRICS conference in Xiamen last September but also encouraged by both sides.

He said that in the past year, “Sino-Indian relations have experienced some ups and downs”. The remark made by the top Indian military officer once again showed that the fact that the Indian army illegally crossed the border last year was very clear and the nature is clear. Donglong belongs to China. The Sino-Indian border Sikkim section has been demarcated by the history. “Donglong is China’s territory”.

China will continue to exercise its sovereignty rights in the Donglong area in accordance with the stipulations of historical conventions and will unswervingly safeguard its territorial sovereignty and India should create a good atmosphere for the positive development of the relations between the two countries, he added.

After this kind of statements from top level will not help the efforts to improve development between China and India for jointly maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas, the spokesman said.

Spokesperson further said, “We urge the Indian side to do more things that are conducive to the maintenance of peace and stability in the border areas in accordance with the important consensus of the leaders of the two countries and should not do anything that may further complicate the situation and deal constructively with the affairs of the two countries”.

It is in the common interest of the region to promote the healthy and stable development of Sino-Indian relations and we believe it is in the interest of the Indian side itself he added.