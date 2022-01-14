India launches propaganda to target SFJ, Khalistan movement

India has launched a massive propaganda to malign the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and with objectives to get it banned in the United States after a series of successful Khalistan referendums.

According to foreign media reports, Indian authorities had also arrested Jaswinder Singh Multani, a prominent member of SFJ, allegedly for his involvement in a blast in a Ludhiana court, and for hatching a conspiracy to target locations in Delhi and Mumbai from Belgium. The SFJ had also distanced itself from the incident.

Indian media including the Hindustan Times reported that several arrests had also been made inside India to quell the movement.

On the other hand, the US administration in a report in December last year, had refused to accept the Indian narrative of labeling the Khalistan movement as terrorism as the US govt did not include any pro-Khalistan group on India’s wish list posing any terrorist threat.

A spokesman of the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) told US media that “the latest US report on terrorism affirms what the SFJ has been reiterating that Khalistan is a political opinion and its peaceful advocacy is not terrorism.”

Earlier in December 2020, after SFJ organized pro-farmer demonstrations outside Indian consulates in USA, Canada, UK and other countries, NIA booked Pannun and other foreign-based activists, among others, on the charges of “undertaking terrorist acts”.