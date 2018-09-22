India launches massive operation in Pulwama district

Observer Report

Srinagar

Indian occupation forces launched a massive cordon and search operation in Pulwama district of Indian Occupied Kashmir on Saturday. The Indian troops on Saturday cordoned off the villages of Lassipora, Armula, Alaipora, Batnur, Garbug, Naupora Payeen, Hajdarpora and Acchan and launched door-to-door searches, causing huge inconvenience to local residents.

The operation was launched following the killing of three Indian policemen in Shopian district of south Kashmir the other day. The bodies of the policemen were recovered on Friday, police said, as tensions mount ahead of local civic polls.

